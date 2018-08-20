The Eagles Fly Off With Michael Jackson’s Record for Top-Selling Album

Don Henley of the Eagles. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Scoop Marketing

While you were busy arguing whether Michael Jackson or Beyoncé was the world’s greatest-ever performer, the Eagles’ Greatest Hits 1971-1975 has surpassed MJ’s Thriller as the No. 1–selling album of all time. Per the Associated Press, the RIAA confirmed that the Eagles’ album has gone 38x platinum, five times more than Thriller. “We are grateful for our families, our management, our crew, the people at radio and, most of all, the loyal fans who have stuck with us through the ups and downs of 46 years. It’s been quite a ride,” Eagles singer Don Henley said in a statement to AP. Now, once an Eagles song soundtracks one of the most important romantic comedy scenes of all time, it’s over for y’all.