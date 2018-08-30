Whoa, is politics the greatest show? In Jason Reitman’s new movie The Front Runner, erstwhile circus guy Hugh Jackman plays Gary Hart, who was the front-runner in the Democratic primary for the 1988 presidential election until reports surfaced that he was having an affair, in one of the biggest instances of tabloid reporting unsettling a political campaign. Vera Farmiga plays Jackman’s wife, Lee Hart, while J.K. Simmons is his campaign manager Bill Dixon. The Front Runner premieres November 7, though it’ll also appear in several film festivals before then, where we’ll learn how accurate that name is awards-wise.

