The Hills Cast Is Reuniting for a New Show … Without Lauren or Kristin

Spencer and Heidi Pratt. Photo: MTV

Well, it’s more like a slight bump, but we’ll take it. The cast of The Hills is reuniting for a new show, The Hills: New Beginnings, they announced at the VMAs. (“It’s like we’re all growing up, it’s weird,” they say in the teaser.) And by cast we mean every minor character and Speidi. Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, JUSTIN BOBBY, Jason Whaler, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, their spouses, and babies will all rise from the reality show ashes to carry on the Hills legacy without the ones who paved the way. It appears Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari, the original series’ stars, will not be involved, and neither will Whitney Port. (Kristin has her own reality show over on E!, while LC lives her reality on Instagram now.) We’d say thank you MTV, but YOU KNOW WHAT YOU DID.