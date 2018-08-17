The Moment Ariana Grande Fell for Pete 3 Years Ago

Ariana Grande, a singer who describes herself as “not a crush-y person,” knew she was going to marry Pete Davidson after her episode of Saturday Night Live. She stepped out of the SNL writers room, Grande told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, and already knew she and Davidson would one day be boo’d up: “I left and I jokingly said to my manager, ‘I’m marrying him, like, 100 percent. I’m literally marrying him.’ We weren’t even friends, didn’t even see him at the after-party.” Ariana’s album Sweetener has a song named after her husband-to-be, and in classic Grande-Davidson fashion, the pop star says wrote the song not long after the first met: “[I wrote it] like a week after we started hanging out. I just made it and sent it to him. I didn’t know what to call it, so I called it ‘Pete.’” Anyway, this fact can not be overstated: If you want to date a celebrity, get a job at SNL!

Related