Look, we’ll take an oath over a purge, but either way, something ominous is brewing in The Oath’s America, if that wasn’t obvious from all the, you know, tasing and knife-wielding in this teaser. In the first trailer for the dark political comedy, Ike Barinholtz (who also wrote and directed) and his wife, played by Tiffany Haddish, join his family for Thanksgiving, which happens to be the day before every American is required to “sign a loyalty oath to the President.” As if things weren’t tense enough around the holidays, dinner gets even crazier after the arrival of two government agents, played by John Cho and Billy Magnussen.

While it might seem over-the-top for a family get-together to descend into madness and violence, we don’t actually know what the oath itself requires. What exactly are they pledging the President? Are they pledging…to Purge? If this movie is part of the Purge universe, so help us! The Oath opens on October 12, which gives everyone in your family plenty of time to see it and prepare their cutting remarks about it before Turkey Day.