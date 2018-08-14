In Amazon’s big, expensive new anthology series, not one character paid attention when Lorde sang about never being royals. The Romanoffs, from Mad Men’s Matthew Weiner, is a collection of eight separate stories, all about people who think they’re related to the Russian royal family and maybe watched Anastasia one too many times. In a change from the streaming service’s all-at-once binge format, The Romanoff’s will drip out its star-studded episodes weekly starting October 12. The show’s first teaser literally gave a glimpse of the many names involved, and now we have a chance to see some of their faces. Look, it’s Isabelle Huppert! Look, it’s Corey Stoll! Look, it’s young Colin Firth from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!

Amazon’s staying coy about a lot of the details about The Romanoffs, but it has given out information about the first two episodes. The first, “The Violet Hour,” stars Marthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Inès Melab, and Louise Bourgoin; the second, “The Royal We,” stars Corey Stoll, Kerry Bishé, Janet Montgomery, and Noah Wyle. The rest of the cast includes: Isabelle Huppert, Diane Lane, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery , Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Andrew Rannells, Mike Doyle, JJ Feild, Paul Reiser, Kathryn Hahn, Jay R. Ferguson, Ben Miles, Mary Kay Place, Griffin Dunne, Cara Buono, Ron Livingston, Jon Tenney, Clea DuVall, Radha Mitchell, Hugh Skinner, Juan Pablo Castañeda, Emily Rudd, Adèle Anderson, Annet Mahendru, Hera Hilmar, Michael O’Neill, and David Sutcliffe. Rasputin is coming for all of them.