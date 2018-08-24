Photo: Getty Images for J/P HRO Gala

Two weeks ago Casey Affleck was talking about how much he learned from the #MeToo movement in an AP interview, and used the opportunity to apologize for his role in creating the “unprofessional environment” that lead to two women who worked for him on the 2010 mockumentary I’m Still Here suing him. And now Variety is reporting that Affleck is producing a new sports drama in which he will also play a small supporting role. The film, Fencer, is written and directed by Jasmine McGlade and follows a woman attempting to make the U.S. Olympic fencing team. McGlade has previously worked as a producer on La La Land and in 2011 directed her first feature Maria My Love. So even if his public mea culpa didn’t impress you, maybe this contribution to the world of female filmmaking will?