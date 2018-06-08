There’s Going to be a Supergirl Movie Now, Too

Photo: DC Comics

Get ready for even more feminist think pieces, because Deadline is reporting that Supergirl will join Harley Quinn, Wonder Woman, and Batgirl on DC’s film slate. The property has been a small-screen hit for WB under the stewardship of Greg Berlanti over at the CW, and now 22 Jump Street screenwriter Oren Uziel has been brought on to pen a big-screen script for the character. There are few other details at this time, but Deadline speculates that a Supergirl stand-alone might be a convenient place to launch a new Superman, depending on how the studio’s future looks with current Man of Steel, Henry Cavill. This will be the first film treatment for Kal-El’s fellow Kryptonian since 1984’s Supergirl, which featured Helen Slater in the titular role, and a not-to-shabby surrounding cast that included Peter O’Toole, Faye Dunaway, and Mia Farrow.