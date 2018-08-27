This Is Not a Drill: 80% Of the Spice Girls Are Reuniting for a Tour

Though Mel B recently announced she will enter rehab, that hasn’t apparently derailed plans announced this weekend in The Sun for a most-of-the-Spice-Girls reunion tour next year. Victoria Beckham will not be coming along this time, however, which is something she’s seemed pretty resolute on for awhile. But Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Horner will perform thirteen shows around the UK, including three nights at Wembley Stadium, so start saving for plane tickets now. Considering Beckham has previously revealed that her mic was not even turned on during performances, it’s likely the quartet won’t sound that different. But it will still be a major challenge for the group to operate at full girl power without that classic Posh Spice point.