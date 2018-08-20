Tiffany Haddish Just Started a War With Fifth Harmony Fans

Tiffany Haddish probably did not wake up this morning thinking she’d end the day on every Harmonizer’s hit list, but here we are. At the 2018 VMAs, Haddish and Kevin Hart presented Nicki Minaj with the award for Best Hip-Hop video, but not before getting in the requisite jab or two at an audience member’s expense. (There’s no host this year, but someone’s gotta kep things moving.) Except Haddish’s victims weren’t at the show at all, a sad fact that became the punch line of her joke: “Camila Cabello is nominated for five VMAs. And for those watching back home … hi, Fifth Harmony!” We’ll allow Cabello (whose name Haddish Adele Dazeemed real good) to tell you how the room, and Harmonizers at home, felt about the dig:

It was a burn so bad, Minaj had to put out the flames during her acceptance speech, telling Haddish, “Don’t you dare come at Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch.” Hear, hear!