Tiffany Haddish Tells Us the Best Thing About White People

Tiffany Haddish stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday for a cocktail-motivated bit called ‘3 Ridiculous Questions’ where Kimmel bartends and asks, well, ridiculous questions. Three of them. Get it? Cool. Kimmel decided to start things off light with a super-general and chill question: “What’s the best thing about white people?” Haddish had an interesting take: translucent nipples. Well, this is definitely the funnest way for a lot of people to start getting insecure about their nipples. She also learned Jimmy’s real name, and they managed to wrap everything up with an delightfully coherent examination of how white people benefit from generational wealth. Who knew branded content could be so educational?