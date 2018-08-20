TNT Orders a Late-Night Pilot Hosted by Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash attends the 2018 Essence Festival on July 7, 2018. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence

While Michelle Wolf and Joel McHale have lost their late-night shows, Niecy Nash might be gaining one. TNT announced today that it’s handed out a pilot order to a late-night show hosted by the Claws star titled Naked With Niecy Nash. Sue Murphy (Chelsea Lately, Chelsea) is attached as executive producer and showrunner for the pilot, which is described as “a decidedly unique show with a late-night feel” that will let Nash “serve up a tall glass of humor, advice, and one-of-a-kind ‘Niecy-isms’ on all things love, sex, romance and relationships with everyday people. The pilot will tap Niecy’s unparalleled strengths to inspire, empower and make viewers laugh out loud. Nothing is off limits and no topic will be out-of-reach.”

“I’m so excited to add my voice to the late-night landscape,” Nash said in a release. “Love is the thing we were created for but it’s also the place we struggle the most … until now! This is going to be a fun and sexy ride! TNT is the perfect partner for me in this endeavor! Adding an experienced and amazing executive producer and showrunner like Sue Murphy to this mix was the cherry on top.”