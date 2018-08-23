Jon Hamm and Ed Harris Are in Top Gun: Maverick Now, Too

Harris, left, and Hamm. Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood is now divided into two factions: The half signed onto Quentin Tarantino’s movie, and the other half, who’ve been recruited to the Top Gun sequel. Per Deadline, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Lewis Pullman (son of Bill, and also seen in Battle of the Sexes) have joined Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. Cruise returns as Pete Mitchell, who is now an instructor at the Top Gun school, and mentors Miles Teller (playing the son of Goose). Glen Powell is doing … something! The Top Gun sequel is expected to land July 12, 2019, and it will star every white man Hollywood has to offer.