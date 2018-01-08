Top Gun 2 Is ‘Beefing Up’ a Role for Glen Powell

July 3 was a hard day for the Glen Powell fan nation. The actor was reportedly in the final running to play the role of Goose’s son opposite Tom Cruise in Top Gun 2, but he lost out on the part to Miles Teller. (Miles Teller! Who was not in the hit Netflix rom-com Set It Up!) But today is a day of redemption and celebration, because according to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount is going ahead and putting Powell in the movie anyway. So irresistible is Powell, in fact, that they’re changing the script to accommodate his casting. “The movie’s makers are so intent on having Powell,” reports THR, “that they are beefing up the role for him.” Sounds like a bunch of studio executives got together and had an Everybody Wants Some!!! viewing party before making a choice that would haunt them with regret forever. Close call!