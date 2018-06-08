In his newly released music video, Travis Scott begs the listener to “Stop Trying to Be God,” and he should know. In the video, he baptizes a flock of Mormon-esque white followers, survives the apocalypse and rides a demon out of hell, and he still isn’t God. God can shoot lasers out of his eyes. That’s how you know it’s him. Kylie Jenner also makes an appearance in the video as a golden, angelic Virgin Mary figure, holding a new-born lamb that, just like you, now has this Astroworld song stuck in his or her head.