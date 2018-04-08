Travis Scott Says Amanda Lepore Was Upstaging His Album Cover

Photo: © Mark Horton/Getty Images

Travis Scott released his newest album Astroworld on Thursday night, but by Saturday he was releasing statements asserting his respect for the LGBTQ community. The trouble started when just a few days ago, the photographer behind the album’s cover art, David LaChapelle, released an alternate cover for the album on Instagram. That cover featured numerous scantily clad models, including the transgender icon and model Amanda Lepore, who can be seen in the back on the left.

Later, Travis Scott posted that same cover to his own Instagram, but with Lepore and only Lepore removed.

This raised a few eyebrows, with Lepore herself wondering on her own Instagram why she wasn’t on the cover Scott shared, while David LaChapelle explained through Instagram comments that the choice was purely aesthetic, “Amanda was taken out because she just upstaged everyone.” Afterwards, Lepore added “A girl can’t help it❗️Too distracting for the eyes ❗️Upstaged everyone in the photograph ❗️Oh well……….. I love @david_lachapelle and @travisscott ❗️Love and kisses 💋❤️” to her own Instagram post.

But Scott’s camp has decided to put to rest any further speculation regarding Lepore’s exclusion from the photo, with the rapper releasing the following statement on Instagram and Twitter late Saturday afternoon:

“Thank you David Lachappelle and Amanda Lepore and everyone that came out to make all the covers and the vision come to life!!! ASTROWORLD IS ABOUT LOVE AND EXPRESSION NOT HATE!

This is very important for me to speak up about:

Growing up I’ve been taught to accept everyone, not to cast people away but bring them in your home! I have nothing but respect for the LGBTQ community. I want to use my voice to make it clear that everyone on this planet is as equal and fucking awesome to the next. Me and Lachappelle set out tooo (sic) create images that i grew up watching him create for years that inspire me today. Yo Amanda you did upstage everyone even me 😆and i can’t wait for everyone to see the booklet that me and Dave put together that includes all these images. thank you for being apart (sic) of it. Sorry for the misunderstanding Love you guys and THANK YOU ALL!!!

EVERY ONE IS WELCOME TO ASTROWORLD!