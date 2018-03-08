Travis Scott’s Astroworld Is Here

One week after a giant Travis Scott head manifested itself atop Amoeba Records in Hollywood, the rapper’s latest release Astroworld has finally blessed our ears. And right there on the cover is that same head, ready to consume all. The 17 track album might seem like a behemoth next to the micro-works of Kanye West we’ve gotten used to, but there’s plenty of gems here, including an appearance by Drake on ‘SICKO MODE’ and Frank Ocean on ‘CAROUSEL’. Other artists featured on the album include Swae Lee on ‘R.I.P. SCREW’, Kid Cudi & James Blake on ‘STOP TRYING TO BE GOD’, Juice WRLD on ‘NO BYSTANDERS’, The Weeknd on ‘SKELETONS’, 21 Savage on ‘NC-17’, NAV & Gunna on ‘YOSEMITE’, and the song ‘WHO? WHAT!’ features Quavo and Takeoff. Notably absent from the album is the single ‘Watch’ which Scott released earlier this summer featuring Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert.

Listen to the full album below: