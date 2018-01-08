Trump News Network Returns to Explain Crime

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon was taken over by the Trump News Network once again on Tuesday night, providing a platform for the commander in chief to speak on our nation’s most pressing matters. This time TNN, as it’s called for short, explained that if you say something isn’t a crime, it just isn’t, even if that thing is bootlegging the new Mamma Mia! which is a huge relief for some of us. The show also featured Trump giving a tip of his hat to the congressional candidate in Virginia who is in the spotlight for allegedly enjoying Bigfoot erotica, because for once, he wasn’t the craziest thing in the news. So of course, he fell madly in love with it.