Given the all-pervasive nature of video and social media nowadays, we can all safely assume we will, at some point, humiliate ourselves in front of the entire world. But while most of us correctly presume we’ll be filmed, say, accidentally getting crushed under the wheels of our car doing the #InMyFeelings Challenge, recent $100,000 Pyramid contestant Evan Kaufman has preemptively blown most of us out of the water: by mixing up deceased al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and former Commander-in-Chief Barack Obama. In front of former Saturday Night Live star Tim Meadows. And host Michael Strahan.

After a clip of Sunday’s episode hit the internet, Kaufman took to Twitter to try to explain what lead to what he describes as “perhaps the most embarrassing moment of my life.” The takeaway? Don’t go on an ABC game show when you have a very young baby at home, or you will biff it. “My son had been born two weeks prior. I am very tired but excited to win money for my family. We play up the whole tired Dad thing,” Kaufman explains as part of his Twitter thread. “The producers of the show tell us beforehand, if we get to the final round, to study the questions VERY hard. ‘People misread them!’ They say. They have no idea.”

After making it to the final round, Kaufman says he watched that fatal square turn. He writes, “I breathe. I read ‘People Whose Last Name is Obama.’ I freeze. There’s only one. BARACK OBAMA. The man I would have voted for three times*! (*H/T Jordan Peele).” Instead of simply picking the former President or a member of his First Family, Kaufman says his mind chose to betray him. “Here’s what my brain decided. Who is associated with Obama? Who did he kill? What sounds like Obama!,” he tweets. “And so you have this perfectly viral clip. A clip that is insanely funny. It would be so funny if it wasn’t me.”

Tweets Kaufman, “[T]his just goes to show you that even a liberal Globalist Cuck like yours truly has some inherent racism lurking in my brain. What a disaster.” Unconscious racial and sociopolitical biases aside…man, that should have been an easy get! The guy was just President! In the end, however, it wasn’t a total loss, for the contestant or all of us watching at home. Despite his gaffe, Kaufman was able to correct himself and Tim Meadows still got the right answer. Concluded Kaufman, “I leave with $8500… and the story of the worst pyramid guess of all-time.”