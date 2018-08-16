Watch A Cannabis Expert Fact-Check Stoner Movies
In Vulture’s video series, Expert Witness, we ask scientists, historians, and other professionals to give Hollywood movies a good old-fashioned fact-check.
Mary-Jane, reefer, the Devil’s lettuce … call it what you will, marijuana has played a huge role in movies for a long time. But how accurately do these movies portray pot and the people who smoke it? We sat down with Michael Zaytsev, founder of New York–based Cannabis education platform High NY to see just how these on-screen stoners stack up to the real thing.
