Watch a Sword Expert Fact-check Hollywood Sword Fights
In Vulture’s video series, Expert Witness, we ask scientists, historians, and other professionals to give Hollywood movies a good old-fashioned fact-check.
It’s the age-old tale of steel on steel, good versus evil, in a fight to the death. Swords have played a huge part in some of cinemas most iconic fight scenes, from the swashbucklers of the studio age to front-flipping Jedi and Sith. But how do these sword fights hold up under the discerning eye of a sword expert? Traditional fencing master and professional fight coordinator Jared Kirby breaks down the historical and martial accuracy of some of Hollywood’s iconic sword fights.
