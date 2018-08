The Man in the High Castle started out with a surreal, alternate-reality vision of a fascist America that lost World War II; now, the alternate-reality counterculture has started to arrive. In the show’s third season, Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) starts to disseminate the videos that depict our own reality, sparking a resistance against the Nazi regime, even while that regime plans to invade and conquer parallel worlds. The Man in the High Castle season three premieres on Amazon on October 5.

