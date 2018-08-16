This was originally published on December 30, 2015.

Earlier this month, Aretha Franklin graced the Kennedy Center Honors stage to pay tribute to Carole King, one of six honorees this year. Aretha received that same honor more than two decades ago, but if you think she deserved it then, hoo boy, just look at her now: The Queen of Soul arrived to slay, casually strolling across the stage in her floor-length fur coat like it was her living room, tossing her sparkling clutch on the piano and taking her seat at the keys — a rare sight these days. Already, King’s mouth is agape. Barely a minute into “Natural Woman,” which King co-wrote, President Obama’s wiping away tears. The whole room (particularly King, who can’t help but stan out) is mesmerized, but just wait. The moment that makes this one of Aretha’s best and most diva-affirming performances this decade comes toward the end, when she rises from the piano, sings to the heavens, and removes her fur coat and tosses it to the floor like a boss, next to all our jaws. This is what Beyoncé meant by flawless, y’all.