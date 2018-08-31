Watch Ariana Grande Sing ‘Natural Woman’ at Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Ariana Grande was a last-minute addition to Aretha Franklin’s star-studded funeral in Detroit on Friday, invited after Franklin’s family saw her moving tribute performance of “Natural Woman” with the Roots on Fallon and were impressed enough to ask for a reprise. Grande was, of course, joined at the funeral by Mr. Grande, Pete Davidson; the two were seen mingling with Davidson’s crush Hillary Clinton and sharing a warm hug. Watch Grande sing “Natural Woman” once again above, backed by the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir. It’s so good the pastor/emcee called her an “icon” and even her ex, Big Sean, had to give her a standing ovation.

BIG SEAN STOOD UP TO APPLAUD ARIANA FN GRANDE... my little heart i- pic.twitter.com/0WYPlm7yZk — ᴀʏʟᴀ ☁️ (@nameismoonlight) August 31, 2018