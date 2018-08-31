Fantasia brought down the house with her powerful tribute to #ArethaFranklin! #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/exsILwTEvG — KHROMO (@khromo) August 31, 2018

You haven’t been properly eulogized until you’ve had Fantasia Barrino sing you to the heavens. At Aretha Franklin’s marathon funeral in Detroit on Friday, we had to wait until close to the end to hear her booming voice, but it was worth the wait. Before launching into a gobsmacking mix of “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and “You’ve Got a Friend,” Fantasia kicked off her heels (“I think she won’t mind,” she said), clutched her kerchief tight, then did what she does best: blew the roof off the place.