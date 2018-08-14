What Men Want Trailer: Careful the Things You Think, Taraji Will Listen
After letting women plan their own heists, Hollywood’s gender-flipped remake trend has finally broken the glass ceiling and let a woman lead a movie based around a rigid understanding of a gender binary and goofy psychic powers. In What Men Want, a riff on What Women Want, Taraji P. Henson plays a struggling sports agent who makes the mistake of drinking the tea Erykah Badu gives her and ends up with the ability to know all Tracy Morgan’s thoughts about toast. It’ll premiere January 11.
