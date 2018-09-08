Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season Two Trailer: We’re Going to the Catskills

Hot off a slew of Emmy nominations, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is readying its big return. In season two of the Amazon comedy, Midge soldiers on in her comedy career, while trying to make sense of her love life (or at least find a way to answer her mom’s questions about it). The whole family is heading to the Jewish comedy haven of the 1950s, the Catskills, for a summer vacation, where national treasure Tony Shalhoub also gets to do a few lunges on a dock. And do our eyes deceive us, or is that Zachary Levi on a boat ride with Midge? How intriguing! Mrs. Maisel season two will premiere on Amazon later this year — clearly not soon enough.