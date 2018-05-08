Kevin Williamson, the writer behind Scream and The Vampire Diaries, knows there’s only one to go if you’re going to pull off a sexy, murder-y, sex murder-y modern adaptation of Brothers Grimm fairy tales: all in. See also: the first trailer for his new CBS All Access show Tell Me a Story, a serialized drama that promises to, per the network’s release, “interweave ‘The Three Little Pigs,’ ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ and ‘Hansel and Gretel’ into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.”

So, yes, there are criminals in literal pig masks. Yes, the show premieres on Halloween. And most importantly, yes, there is Kim Cattrall smiling wryly and uttering the line, “Most of us, we live in-between right and wrong.” Also, she might be Red Riding Hood’s mom? No matter how Tell Me A Story goes over with its audience, at least Kevin Williamson can rest easy, knowing he really went for it on this one.