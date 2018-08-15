Widows Trailer: Viola Davis Gets a Criminal Team of Her Own

If Ocean’s 8 is too glitzy a crime movie for you, Steve McQueen, Gillian Flynn, and Viola Davis have something entirely different cooking. In Widows, Davis unites with Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Cynthia Erivo to finish their late husbands’ job (Viola Davis’s late husband is Liam Neeson, whose particular set of skills didn’t get him far here). The stacked cast also includes Colin Farrell as some sort of suit, Brian Tyree Henry and Daniel Kaluuya as ominous people looking to collect, as well as Jacki Weaver and Robert Duvall. Widows premieres November 16.

