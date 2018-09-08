Watch Will Roland Sing Be More Chill’s ‘More Than Survive’

You may have seen or heard him patter along as Evan Hansen’s friend of convenience Jared in Dear Evan Hansen, but sidekick isn’t the only role for actor Will Roland. This summer, Roland is starring in the Off Broadway production of Be More Chill, the Joe Iconis musical based on the 2004 novel by Ned Vizzini. Be More Chill had a brief run in New Jersey in 2015, and like many small productions, seemed destined for obscurity, until the internet latched onto its original cast recording, which has been streamed more than 100 million times and generated reams of fan art.

Now, the show has arrived at the Pershing Square Signature Center, where it officially opens tonight and will run until September 23. Technically, the run is already sold out (thanks to the hordes of fans of the show), but you can try the cancellation line or a ticket lottery to get in. Or you can just listen and watch Roland sing a bit of “More Than Survive,” the lament of the average misunderstood teen, before he discovers the supercomputer that launches him toward popularity, with sinister consequences. Typical high-school stuff.