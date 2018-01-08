What Other Tea Will Quincy Jones Spill in His Netflix Doc?

Photo: John Sciulli/Getty Images for Geffen Playhouse

Though we at Vulture like to consider ourselves Quincy Jones’s official biographer and keeper of his many secrets, he’s just got too many stories for one website to tell. Luckily, Rashida Jones has directed a documentary called Quincy, about her father’s life, legacy, and, hopefully, love of gossip. The doc will premiere on Netflix on September 21, along with a limited theatrical release. Now while we’re sure to learn all about Jones’s incomparable history, can he also solve some of history’s greatest pop-culture mysteries while he’s at it? Like, what is Margot Robbie’s real age? Who killed Tupac? And Biggie? And, of most urgent concern, who the hell bit Beyoncé’s face? We know Quincy knows!