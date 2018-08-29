Each month, several films leave Hulu’s library; we recommend notable titles to watch before they're gone. For all our streaming guides, including top Hulu picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Photo: Summit Entertainment

This Month’s Highlights

The Brothers Bloom

The path Rian Johnson was charting as a director before landing The Last Jedi — which subsequently put him at the helm of a brand-new Star Wars trilogy — was remarkably eclectic. Johnson didn’t seem to gravitate toward any particular genre, and each of his three pre-Jedi films showed the director bringing his scrappy, clever approach to a new type of story. The Brothers Bloom is Johnson doing a caper, casting Mark Ruffalo and Adrien Brody as con-man brothers reuniting for one last job, and Rachel Weisz playing a difficult heiress. While it doesn’t have the high-concept hooks of Brick or Looper, it’s got a fun cast having a great time, and it’ll make you wonder what it’d be like to see Johnson do a full-on comedy. Leaving September 30.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

dEver just sit back and think about what a miracle Keanu Reeves is? (All the time, I know.) Should we have known what we had when we saw him in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure? Would we have believed it if Bill and Ted traveled to 2018 and shown us John Wick, Neo, and Destination Wedding, and the joy with which we’d receive them? Hindsight is truly 20/20, but so is watching Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure before it leaves Hulu. Queue it up, and marvel at baby Keanu, the man who helped teach us to party on, dude. Leaving September 30.

Full List of What’s Leaving Hulu - September 2018

Ending September 30

Noteworthy titles in bold

