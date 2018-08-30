What’s Leaving Netflix: September 2018

Each month, several films and TV shows leave Netflix's library; we recommend titles to watch before they're gone. For all our streaming guides and Netflix picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Photo: Warner Bros.

This Month’s Highlights

A Star Is Born (1976)

Whether it’s intentional or not (and I suspect it is), one of the meanest tricks in the streaming age is the way all movies related to anticipated theatrical releases will disappear in advance of their premiere. To wit: A Star Is Born, the Bradley Cooper–directed remake starring none other than Lady Gaga (alongside Cooper). Turns out this month, the 1976 Barbara Streisand version — itself a remake, but also the remake that looks closest to the new film — is departing Netflix just before its sister film premieres. So watch it now, while you still can. The beats are the same as they are in every version: a talented young singer (Streisand) meets and falls in love with an established star (Kris Kristofferson), and she waxes while he wanes. Which Star will be best? Only time will tell. Leaving September 15.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Perhaps the best of the late-aughts/early-’10s era of raunchy rom-coms with big hearts, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is striking in how affectionate it is toward all of its characters, especially when it is, ostensibly, about a bitter ex. Where it could’ve been problematic, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is fair, and every character — Jason Segal’s Peter Bretter, Kristen Bell’s titular TV star Sarah Marshall, even her dopey new rock star boyfriend Aldous Snow (Russel Brand). It’s less a movie about moving on than it is about empathy, and how easy it is to forget how to express it when we take relationships for granted. Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a gem. Leaving September 1.

It Might Get Loud

It Might Get Loud is a pretty straightforward documentary with a simple idea: Put three of the biggest guitarists on Earth in front of a camera and see what happens — ideally, it’s some damn good rock and roll. Featuring Jimmy Page, the Edge, and Jack White, It Might Get Loud is loads of fun, and features a scene where Jack White makes an electric guitar out of some wood, string, and a glass bottle, which will always rule. Leaving September 1.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix - September 2018

Ending September 1

Noteworthy selections in bold

• 13 Going on 30

• A Royal Night Out

• Batman Begins

• Casino

• Dead Poets Society

• Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

• Exporting Raymond

• Forgetting Sarah Marshall

• Ghostbusters

• Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

• Hotel for Dogs

• I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

• It Might Get Loud

• Joyful Noise

• Just Friends

• Lockup: County Jails: Collection 1

• Man on Wire

• Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

• The Assets

• The Bucket List

• The Dark Knight

• The Descent

• The Descent: Part 2

Ending September 2

• Outsourced

• Waffle Street

Ending September 11

• Rules of Engagement: Seasons 1 - 7

Ending September 14

• Disney’s Pete’s Dragon

Ending September 15

• A Star Is Born (1976)

• Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead

• Bordertown

Ending September 16

• Are You Here

• Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

• Moonrise Kingdom

Ending September 24

• Iris

Ending September 28

• The Imitation Game

