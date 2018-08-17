Winona Ryder Says She’s Been Married to Keanu Reeves for 25 Years

Photo: Getty Images

Surprise! Twist! Whatever! Winona Ryder said in a new interview that she and Keanu Reeves might actually have been married for the last 25 years. On the press circuit for their upcoming rom-com Destination Wedding, Winona told EW that a real Romanian priest was used for the nuptials filmed for Dracula, their 1992 drama. “We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life,” Ryder explained, while Reeves was sitting right next to her. He didn’t seem to remember the ceremony, but Ryder reminded him. “It was on Valentine’s Day,” she said. There’s no telling if a Romanian wedding ceremony carries legal significance in the United States, but it’s nice to imagine a world where two ‘90s icons found love and kept their marriage in tact for a quarter century.