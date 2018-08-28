You Can Stream Basically Every Nickelodeon Show From the 90’s Right Now

Photo: Nickelodeon. Copyright 2011 VIACOM, International, Inc.

NickSplat, the late-night Nickelodeon programming block that launched in 2011 and trades in 90’s Nick nostalgia, is now available as a channel on streaming service VRV. According to The Hollywood Reporter, for $6-a-month viewers can stream “a rotating selection of 300 episodes from the likes of All That, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Clarissa Explains It All, Doug, Kenan & Kel, Legends of the Hidden Temple and Rocko’s Modern Life.” There are lots of other shows available as well, all of which will give you extreme flashbacks (yes, they have CatDog,) and more are expected to be added in the future. This means that finally, after all these years, you can watch Clarissa Explains It All without feeling overwhelming jealousy that she has a computer in her room.