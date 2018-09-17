Here Are Your 2018 Emmy Award Winners

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Welcome to the 2018 Emmys, the awards show celebrating television, a medium that has become so big they already gave out a bunch of awards last weekend and yet there’s still hours of speeches and awards yet to come. SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che are hosting tonight’s ceremony, with an assist from their fellow cast members, and the slate of nominees includes everything from The Americans to American Crime Story: Versace to Game of Thrones to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. If you’d like to brush up on the slate of nominees, read the full list here, and keep in mind this is the first time in 18 years that Netflix has gotten more nominations that HBO. We’ve also got predictions in the drama, comedy, limited series, and variety categories. How right were we? Winners are in bold below, followed by the complete list of nominations.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Louis Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Lvie)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta “Barbershop”

Atlanta “Alligator Man”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Barry “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going”

Silicon Valley “Fifty-One Percent”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Atlanta “FUBU”

Atlanta “Teddy Perkins”

Barry “Chapter One: Make Your Mark”

Glow “Pilot”

Silicon Valley “Initial Coin Offering”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Pilot”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Cult)

Letitia Wright (Black Mirror)

Merritt Wever (Godless)

Sara Bareilles (Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert)

Penélope Cruz (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Judith Light (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones

The Handmaids Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

The Americans

The Crown

Stranger Things

Outstanding Comedy

Atlanta

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Black-ish

Silicon Valley

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

Barry

Outstanding Limited Series

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Drama Actress

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)

Outstanding Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

John Legend (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Jeff Daniels (The Looming Tower)

Jesse Plemons (USS Callister (Black Mirror))

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Cult)

Edie Falco (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders)

Jessica Biel (The Sinner)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Michelle Dockery (Godless)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Matt Smith (The Crown)

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy

Katt Williams (Atlanta)

Bryan Cranston (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Donald Glover (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live)

Sterling K. Brown (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy

Wanda Sykes (Black-ish)

Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live)

Tiffany Haddish (Saturday Night Live)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Molly Shannon (Will & Grace)

Maya Rudolph (The Good Place)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama

F. Murray Abraham (Homeland)

Cameron Britton (Mindhunter)

Matthew Goode (The Crown)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jimmi Simpson (Westworld)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama

Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones)

Cicely Tyson (How to Get Away With Murder)

Viola Davis (Scandal)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Kelly Jenrette (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert)

Ricky Martin (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Edgar Ramírez (The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)⁾

Finn Wittrock (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Michael Stuhlbarg (The Looming Tower)

John Leguizamo (Waco)

Jeff Daniels (Godless)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee “Episode 2061”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver “Episode 421”

Portlandia “Riot Spray”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Donald Glover”

The Late Late Show With James Corden “Episode 0416”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Episode 438”

Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series

Game of Thrones “Beyond The Wall”

Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Ozark “The Toll”

Ozark “Tonight We Improvise”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Crown “Paterfamilias”

The Handmaid’s Tale “After”

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Godless

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Paterno

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “The Man Who Would Be Vogue”

The Looming Tower “9/11”

Twin Peaks

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Series, Movie or Drama

American Vandal “Clean Up”

Godless

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story “House By The Lake”

Twin Peaks

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Game of Thrones “The Dragon And The Wolf”

Killing Eve “Nice Face”

Stranger Things “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

The Americans “Start”

The Crown “Mystery Man”

The Handmaid’s Tale “June”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Saturday Night Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert