See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2018 Emmys

Insecure’s Issa Rae. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Image

Tonight, television’s hottest celebrities come together for the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. We’ll finally see just how “less political than normal” Saturday Night Live duo and co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che make the awards show and how they navigate an evening where conflicts are already brewing. But before the potentially history-making show (Will Sandra Oh take home an Emmy?) can begin, the stars must walk this year’s gold carpet, in honor of the anniversary year, in their most glamorous ensembles — and eyewear. See all of the looks from TV’s biggest night below.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kristen Bell. Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage,

Mandy Moore. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Trevor Noah. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

George R.R. Martin. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Andy Samberg. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Angela Sarafyan. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Luke Evans. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Alexis Bledel. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Joe Keery and his locks

From left: Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ashley Nicole Black. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Adina Porter. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Judith Light. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Regina King. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Michaela McManus. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Zuri Hall. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Heidi Klum. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Lonnie Chavis. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kate McKinnon. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Margo Martindale. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Maika Monroe. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ellie Kemper. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Tina Fey. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Betty Gilpin. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Natalia Dyer. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Yvonne Strahovski. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage,

Issa Rae. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

From left, Amanda Crew and Suzanne Cryer. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images