See Every Red-Carpet Look From the 2018 Emmys

Tonight, television’s hottest celebrities come together for the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. We’ll finally see just how “less political than normal” Saturday Night Live duo and co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che make the awards show and how they navigate an evening where conflicts are already brewing. But before the potentially history-making show (Will Sandra Oh take home an Emmy?) can begin, the stars must walk this year’s gold carpet, in honor of the anniversary year, in their most glamorous ensembles — and eyewear. See all of the looks from TV’s biggest night below.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost.
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kristen Bell.Photo: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sterling K. Brown.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage,
Mandy Moore.
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Luke Evans.
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Alexis Bledel.Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant.
Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images
Joe Keery and his locks.
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
From left: Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesPhoto: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
