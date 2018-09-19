Guess We’re Getting Maroon 5 As Super Bowl Halftime Performers

As the pickings keep on getting slimmer, Variety and Us Weekly are reporting that the NFL has landed on Maroon 5 as the 2019 Super Bowl halftime performers. They’ve apparently been extended an offer and “pretty much accepted” the slot for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, ignoring all of Bruno Mars’s efforts to get a hometown rapper to headline. (Outkast! Migos! T.I.! Gucci Mane! Literally anyone but Maroon 5!) On the bright side, Billboard reports that we might also get special guest performances from Cardi B (who has a song with Maroon 5) and Travis Scott. The NFL said in a statement that it “does not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.” Back in 2015, front man Adam Levine told Howard Stern that Maroon 5 had been on the short list for halftime performers for years and that they “very actively” wanted the job, it just wasn’t in the cards that year. Well congrats, I guess. Choose whichever deceased icon you’d like to project on a sheet behind you wisely! And if you’re in need of a stylist for the show, we hear Nike might be able to help.