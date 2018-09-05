42 Theater Performances to Catch This Fall

Fall Preview The most anticipated releases of the season ahead. Photo: All Courtesy of the Networks. Collage by Stevie Remsberg.

September

9/4

The Gospel at Colonus – Delacorte Theater in Central Park; through 9/9

Lee Breuer’s 1983 transformation of Sophocles’ Oedipus at Colonus into Pentecostal parable, with the gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama collectively playing Oedipus, as they did in the original production.

9/12

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties – MCC Theater at Lucille Lortel; in previews now

Dana Delany, Lea DeLaria, Adina Verson, Ana Villafañe, and Chaunté Wayans play a group of women united by a shared name, and anger at the world and each other, in Jen Silverman’s new comedy.

9/20

The True – Pershing Square Signature Center; in previews 9/4

Sharr White takes on the real-life New York Democratic politics of the 1970s (which seem to eerily echo those of the present), with Edie Falco as Polly Noonan, a player in the Albany party machine, working with “mayor for life” Erastus Corning 2nd (Michael McKean) during a primary.

9/25

Bernhardt/Hamlet – American Airlines Theatre; in previews now

The great Janet McTeer plays turn-of-the-last-century diva Sarah Bernhardt, who crossdressed to play Hamlet in 1899. Theresa Rebeck’s play focuses on the backstage politics of Bernhardt’s performance, which was a success, though some critics argued an actress couldn’t understand the male psyche.

Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet – A.R.T./New York Theatres; in previews 9/14

Instead of performing two classics in rep, Bedlam Theatre Company artistic director Eric Tucker has decided to see if two great tastes taste great together and mashed them into one. Bedlam has a track record of reinterpreting classics efficiently (notably Saint Joan, Hamlet, and Sense and Sensibility); true to form, every part is played by only five actors.

9/27

The Nap – Samuel J. Friedman Theatre; in previews 9/5

Richard Bean, of One Man, Two Guvnors, provides America with a new, very British comedy about snooker, the very British variation of billiards. The cast includes the current U.S. national snooker champion, Ahmed Aly Elsayed, among a group of others only pretending to be good at the game.

October

10/1

What the Constitution Means to Me – New York Theatre Workshop; in previews 9/12

Playwright and actor Heidi Schreck revisits and restages the speeches she made about American government as part of the scholarship competitions she entered as a teenager to help pay for college.

Girl From the North Country – The Public; in previews 9/11

A Bob Dylan jukebox musical, for which Conor McPherson fitted selections from Dylan’s catalogue into a set of stories about a collection of people stopping by a guesthouse in Great Depression–era Duluth, Minnesota. The slice of Nobel-laureate Americana is actually transferring from London, where it debuted to acclaim.

10/2

Final Follies – Cherry Lane Theatre; in previews 9/12

A farewell to great Wasp chronicler A. R. Gurney, who died last year, with three of his one-act plays: The Love Course, The Rape of Bunny Stuntz, and Final Follies.

10/3

On Beckett – Irish Repertory Theatre; in previews 9/26

Bill Irwin’s show about Samuel Beckett: hats, benches, and absurdity.

10/7

Oklahoma! – St. Ann’s Warehouse; in previews 9/27

Daniel Fish strips away a lot of that famous fringe in his staging of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s now-classic, then-revolutionary 1943 musical, coming to Brooklyn after an acclaimed run upstate.

10/10

Black Light – Greenwich House Theater; in previews 9/24

Daniel Alexander Jones takes his stage persona, a thrilling diva named Jomama Jones, Off Broadway, after a well-reviewed run at Joe’s Pub.

Jomama belts out a whole imagined biography.

10/13

The Things That Were There – Bushwick Starr; in previews 10/10

Experimental-theater impresario David Greenspan sets a memory play around a family dinner, which sounds conventional enough, but don’t expect comfort food.

10/15

Fireflies – Atlantic Theater Company; in previews 9/26

Donja R. Love continues the trilogy that began with this summer’s Sugar in Our Wounds with a play set in the Jim Crow South, where a marriage between two black activists (Khris Davis and DeWanda Wise of TV’s She’s Gotta Have It) is threatened by violence against black children.

10/16

Apologia – Laura Pels Theatre; in previews 9/27

Stockard Channing plays a former radical activist of the 1960s who is publishing her memoir, which awakens conflict between her and her two sons (both played by Hugh Dancy); they’ve disappointed her with their conventionality, so she’d decided to edit them out of her book.

Measure for Measure – BAM, through 10/21

London’s Cheek by Jowl and Moscow’s Pushkin Theatre collaborate on Shakespeare’s knotty problem play about a sex-obsessed, repressive government in a Russian-language production that won plaudits in Moscow.

10/17

Mother of the Maid – The Public; in previews 9/25

Each season, it seems, there must be a new production about Joan of Arc; this time, Grace Van Patten is Joan, while Glenn Close gets center stage as her mother Isabelle, a down-to-earth peasant who doesn’t understand her divinely inspired child.

10/18

The Lifespan of a Fact – Samuel J. Friedman Theatre; in previews 9/20

Daniel Radcliffe (as a persnickety fact-checker), Bobby Cannavale (as a blowhard writer), and Cherry Jones (as their fed-up editor) debate the truth and whether you can know it, in an adaptation of John D’Agata and Jim Fingal’s book.

10/21

The Ferryman – Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre; in previews 10/2

A hit in London, Jez Butterworth’s drama set during the Troubles in Northern Ireland comes to America to spin its brutal tale.

10/22

Plot Points in Our Sexual Development – Claire Tow Theater at Lincoln Center; in previews 10/6

Two romantic partners, one a cisgender woman and one genderqueer, try to be honest with each other about their sexual histories and end up risking their relationship in a new play from Miranda Rose Hall.

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play – Lucille Lortel Theatre; in previews 10/16

Jocelyn Bioh’s cutting and hilarious play about girls at a Ghanaian boarding school who compete in a beauty pageant returns after premiering last fall. Most of the original cast is back, including standout MaameYaa Boafo as the reigning queen bee.

10/23

India Pale Ale – Manhattan Theatre Club; in previews 10/2

A traditional Punjabi family in Wisconsin faces generational strife as one son celebrates a wedding while a daughter announces that she wants to move away and open a bar.

10/25

The Waverly Gallery – John Golden Theatre; in previews 9/25

Elaine May is back onstage, playing the owner of a Greenwich Village art gallery who is facing the ravages of Alzheimer’s. With a supporting cast of Joan Allen, Lucas Hedges, and Michael Cera (completing his hat trick of Kenneth Lonergan plays on Broadway) and direction from Off Broadway darling Lila Neugebauer.

Renascence – Transport Group; in previews 10/5

The life of Edna St. Vincent Millay becomes a biographical musical, her poetry set to music by Carmel Dean.

10/30

Days of Rage – Tony Kiser Theater; in previews 10/9

Dear Evan Hansen book writer Steven Levenson goes from teenage anxieties to the passions of radical 20-something idealists, who are planning a revolution from a quiet college town in upstate New York circa 1969, with limited success.

November

11/1

Torch Song – Hayes Theater; in previews 10/9

After an Off Broadway run last fall, the Michael Urie–led revival of Harvey Fierstein’s trilogy of plays — International Stud, Fugue in a Nursery, and Widows and Children First! — about a gay man with the then-impossible dream of having a conventional family, moves to Hayes Theater (where it first ran on Broadway 36 years ago).

11/4

American Son – Booth Theatre; in previews 10/6

With the end of TV’s Scandal, Kerry Washington returns to Broadway with Steven Pasquale (sadly not singing); they play a couple looking for their son in a police station.

11/8

King Kong – Broadway Theatre; in previews 10/5

The big ape — a 20-foot-tall puppet that made its debut in Australia—immigrates to New York in a musical sure to awe, or maybe just terrorize, tourists.

11/14

Wild Goose Dreams – The Public; in previews 10/30

Hansol Jung’s play, about a lonely South Korean man whose wife and daughter leave him behind to move to America and who connects with a North Korean defector online, returns to the Public, where it was developed in 2017, after a run at the La Jolla Playhouse, where director Leigh Silverman’s stripped-down staging earned praise.

11/15

The Prom – Longacre Theatre; in previews 10/23

A gaggle of washed-up Broadway actors (played by seasoned charmers, including Beth Leavel and Brooks Ashmanskas), descend on a small town’s school dance in a sure-to-be-camp new musical.

11/18

Downstairs – Cherry Lane Theatre; in previews 11/7

Professional siblings Tyne and Tim Daly appear onstage together for the first time, with Tim as the wayward brother who ends up crashing at the more put-together Tyne’s house, in Theresa Rebeck’s new play.

All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 – Sheen Center for Thought & Culture; in previews 11/9

A musical where all is not quiet on the Western front, depicting a few hours of peace between German and Allied soldiers during World War I, sampling songs from the era as well as readings from soldiers’ letters and other primary documents.

11/19

The Hard Problem – Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater at Lincoln Center; in previews 10/25

﻿A psychology researcher (played by Adelaide Clemens) explores the nature of consciousness in the New York debut of Tom Stoppard’s play. Considering the pace of Stoppard’s writing, you might want to study up on the subject in advance.

11/28

The Prisoner – Theatre for a New Audience; in previews 11/24

British director Peter Brook’s collaboration with Marie-Hélène Estienne sets a story about crime and punishment around a man condemned to sit outside, not within, a town prison.

The White Album – BAM; runs through 12/1

Lars Jan sets a live reading of Joan Didion’s essay of elegantly phrased anomie at a house party. Didion describes the period between 1966 and 1971, when she “participated in the paranoia of the time” but lost the plot.

December

12/3

The Cher Show – Neil Simon Theatre; in previews 11/1

A trio of Chers play the icon at various ages in a musical that’s essentially Three Tall Women with more No. 1 hits.

12/6

Network – Cort Theatre; performances begin 11/10

Bryan Cranston is mad as hell and not going to take it anymore, yelling in front of you, behind you, and on a huge screen as the delusional and maybe prophetic anchor Howard Beale in Ivo van Hove’s whiz-bang production beaming in from London.

12/9

The Jungle – St. Ann’s Warehouse; performances begin 12/4

This Stephen Daldry–directed production will re-create in Brooklyn the now-closed refugee camp in Calais, as it did in London, where it won raves. The play is written by two men who spent time in the camp, and its cast includes former Calais “Jungle” refugees.

Slave Play – New York Theatre Workshop; in previews 11/19

Yale Drama School student Jeremy O. Harris’s play, set in the antebellum South, was previously staged in New Haven and has already won a slew of writing prizes.

12/11

Clueless, the Musical – Pershing Square Signature Center; in previews 11/20

Amy Heckerling’s long-awaited return to the movie that, like, totally defined a generation; here, it’s reborn as a musical set to the songs ’90s kids will definitely remember.

12/12

Strange Window: The Turn of the Screw – BAM; runs through 12/15

The Builders Association’s Marianne Weems assembles a multimedia stage adaptation of Henry James’s unnerving novella about a governess alone in a country house with two children and mysterious figures that may or may not be ghosts. A haunted house, essentially, for adults.

12/13

To Kill a Mockingbird – Shubert Theatre; in previews 11/1

Aaron Sorkin dares to adapt Harper Lee, with Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch and adults playing the children (Celia Keenan-Bolger is Scout). The drama began before rehearsals with a lawsuit from the Lee estate centered particularly on Sorkin’s changes to Atticus. (It was settled out of court this past spring.)

*This article appears in the September 3, 2018, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!