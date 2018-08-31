A Star Is Born Got Struck By Lightning and Still Got A Standing Ovation

Photo: Warner Bros.

After much speculation over whether Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut would be so-bad-it’s-good or actually-for-real-could-win-an-Oscar-good we have our answer. Debuting at the Venice Film Festival this weekend, the film and it’s co-star Lady Gaga received an eight-minute standing ovation. Variety deemed it “stunning” and that to say Cooper did a good job directing “would be to understate his accomplishment.” And The Guardian pulled out their thesaurus to announce that it is an “outrageously watchable and colossally enjoyable new version, supercharged with dilithium crystals of pure melodrama.” But the harshest reviewer of all: God, mother nature, whatever your name is for the essence of all life on Earth, also gave the film glowing praise, literally. An hour into the film the theater was struck by lightning, blowing a bulb in the projector and causing the theater to lose power. The film started up again 15-minutes later, presumably once Zeus had managed to collect himself.