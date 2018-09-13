Aaron Paul Will Get the Chance to Say ‘It’s Robots, Bitch’ in Westworld

Photo: Steve Blackburn/Getty Images for ICONINK

In season two, Westworld brought you to Shogun World. In season three, the show will bring you an even bigger twist: Aaron Paul. HBO has confirmed that the Breaking Bad and The Path alum will join the cast for the next installment, but they’re not giving any character details. So for now, you’re free to let your imagination run wild about a Jesse Pinkman host. In addition to Westworld, Paul is also currently working on the Apple show Are You Sleeping, so get ready for a lot more of him coming to a series near you in 2019.