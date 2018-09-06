Adam Venit, Hollywood Agent Accused by Terry Crews, Will Leave WME

Adam Venit. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Represent.Us

Adam Venit, the WME agent Terry Crews accused of sexual assault, is leaving the Hollywood agency. According to Deadline, Venit’s last day will be Monday. (Deadline describes Venit’s leave as a “retirement.”) Venit denied the allegations, but following Crews’s accusation, the agent stepped down as head of WME’s motion pictures department. Venit was an Endeavor agent, and stayed with the company through their merger with the William Morris Agency in 2009.

Sources told Variety that the Terry Crews sexual assault accusation was “one of many reasons” that factored into Venit’s decision to leave the company. After Crews came forward with the accusation, Venit was suspended for 30 days. He was cleared of charges by an internal investigation, and a lawsuit brought by Crews is being settled. In a statement to Variety, WME said the lawsuit will be dismissed: “Terry Crews, Adam Venit, and WME have settled the lawsuit Mr. Crews filed last year. It will be dismissed.”