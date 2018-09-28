Alyssa Milano attended Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Hearing. Photo: MICHAEL REYNOLDS/Getty Images

Contrary to initial reports that came out of Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Alyssa Milano says her phone was not confiscated by security. Milano attended as a guest of Senator Dianne Feinstein, and live-tweeted from the hearing. “P.S. I did not have my phone confiscated as proven by the fact that I didn’t stop making social media posts,” Milano wrote in the tweet. “I did have my, ‘believe woman’ sign confiscated though. And a policeman warned me about taking video on my phone.”

Milano told The Hollywood Reporter Friday morning that she wasn’t there with a political agenda. “I was there to support a survivor of sexual assault,” she said. “As a survivor, it literally is all of our worst nightmares come true. This is exactly the reason why we don’t come forward, or we don’t report. Because of the scrutiny. Because a man’s word will always mean more than our word. And it’s disgusting.”