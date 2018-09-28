Amazon Sued for Borrowing Late Artist’s Work in Suspiria

Photo: Amazon Studios

A lawsuit was filed againt Amazon Studios on Thursday for allegedly using images in the film Suspiria that copied the work of the late Cuban-American artist Ana Mendieta. According to Variety, the film’s director Luca Guadagnino has admitted in interviews he was inspired by Mendieta’s work. However, the lawsuit alleges that Suspiria’s trailer featured two images the estate claims are derived directly from Mendieta’s works ‘Rape Scene’ and ‘Silueta Series’. Mendieta’s work focused on violence against women, and following her death in 1985, her estate forbade any reproduction of her works for commercial purposes. After sending a cease and desist letter to Amazon in July, the studio screened the film for the estate’s agent. The agent confirmed that while the two images from the trailer had been removed, eight additional images allegedly bore similarities to Mendieta’s work. The lawsuit is seeking damages and a restraining order to prevent Amazon from using the images in the film.