André Holland Will Lead Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix Sports Drama

Holland. Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hulu

A group of vultures is called a committee, but is there a name for a group of Vulture faves gathering for one Netflix movie? André Holland, Zazie Beetz, and The Wire’s Sonja Sohn will star in a new movie directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Moonlight playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney. High Flying Bird sounds like a Jerry Maguire without all the Jerry Maguire-isms: “It follows a sports agent who pitches a rookie basketball client an intriguing and controversial business proposition,” Deadline reports. Zachary Quinto and Kyle MacLachlan will also appear in the feature. Stream it in 2019.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh & written by Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), the film hits @Netflix in 2019. pic.twitter.com/mpdoSiqqxC — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) September 11, 2018