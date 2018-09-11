André Holland Will Lead Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix Sports Drama

A group of vultures is called a committee, but is there a name for a group of Vulture faves gathering for one Netflix movie? André Holland, Zazie Beetz, and The Wire’s Sonja Sohn will star in a new movie directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Moonlight playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney. High Flying Bird sounds like a Jerry Maguire without all the Jerry Maguire-isms: “It follows a sports agent who pitches a rookie basketball client an intriguing and controversial business proposition,” Deadline reports. Zachary Quinto and Kyle MacLachlan will also appear in the feature. Stream it in 2019.