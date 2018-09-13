Andy Samberg’s Return to NBC Required a Few Apologies

Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg returned to Conan on Tuesday night in the exact same outfit he wore the last time he appeared on the show. Do you think the show provides that outfit for him? Like a uniform? Anyway, Samberg talked about his show’s cancellation at Fox and the fan frenzy that lead to it ultimately being picked up by his former employer NBC. There was a bit of a catch, however, since NBC was the network that had originally passed on the pilot. According to the former SNL star, he hadn’t handled that well at the time, so his return required a few mea culpas (and maybe some reimbursement for theft.) Oh, we also learned that Conan O’Brien has no idea what Zaddy means, because he’s just too adorable.

