[Trying to get millennials to watch theater voice] More like “All My Feels.” Photo: Getty Images

Break out the DoriTos, Tracy Letts is coming to Broadway this spring. Letts will star with Annette Bening in a Roundabout Theatre Company production of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons directed by Gregory Mosher. In the production, Bening will play Kate Keller, with Letts as Joe, the patriarch of a post–World War II American family struggling with guilt related to his actions during the war. The Roundabout loves itself a good Miller revival, having previously staged The Price with Mark Ruffalo in 2017. All My Sons will start performances at American Airlines Theatre on April 4 next year, and open April 22.