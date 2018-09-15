Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

After meeting as colleagues on CNN about a decade ago, Anthony Bourdain and Anderson Cooper formed a close friendship that flourished outside the constraints of the network — a friendship that, as others can attest to, was full of goofs and loving insults. The main source of disagreement for the duo came in the form of cuisine, something that Cooper couldn’t give two shits about. “I don’t care about food,” Cooper told THR in a new interview, noting that in his ideal world, he would only have to consume Soylent, a meal-replacement beverage. “So I’m trying to replace all food with this because it would be, like, three fewer decisions in a day.” This Soylant-loving mindset didn’t tickle Bourdain’s fancy. At all. “[He] and I used to have lunch together, and he’d look at me like I was a creature from a different planet,” Cooper recalled. “Everything I thought about food was completely antithetical to his beliefs.” Too bad we never got to see them on a Parts Unknown journey together.