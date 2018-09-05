Anthony Jeselnik. Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Anthony Jeselnik is returning to Comedy Central to star in a brand-new show. The network announced today that the stand-up has signed a multi-platform development deal, which will include new episodes of a weekly podcast Jeselnik will co-host with his friend and NFL Network analyst Gregg Rosenthal, called The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project. (The two previously co-hosted the NFL’s Rosenthal & Jeselnik Vanity Project from October 2015 to February 2016.) The deal also includes a six-episode order for a show Jeselnik will star in and executive produce.

Comedy Central hasn’t revealed a premiere date or many details for the untitled, half-hour series, but it will mark Jeselnik’s return to the network following his 2013 series The Jeselnik Offensive and stand-up special Caligula, and use the network’s “vast library of stand-up as a springboard for conversation, insight and humor with well-known comics.”

Since The Jeselnik Offensive, Jeselnik has appeared on Comedy Central shows Not Safe With Nikki Glaser and as a judge on Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle, which wrapped up its third season last month. Jeselnik’s official statement on the development deal news? “Sometimes the best move is a lateral move!”

The new podcast, meanwhile, will center on Jeselnik and Rosenthal’s “shared appreciation for all things professional football,” and joins Comedy Central’s podcast network next Tuesday, September 11. Here’s a trailer: