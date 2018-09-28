Ariana Grande Canceled Her SNL Appearance for ‘Emotional Reasons’

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Ariana Grande pulled out of Saturday Night Live’s season 44 premiere this weekend because she’s having a “tough month.” According to Us Weekly, Lorne Michaels told James Andrew Miller on his podcast Origins that Kanye West was tapped to replace Grande after she dropped out. “We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago,” Michaels said on the episode released Thursday. “That’s our premiere, and then Kanye West stepped up, and he’ll be there. So, the reach of the show and the number of people who will step forward is now somehow now, I think, probably at its peak.” Kanye West will perform Saturday, and Adam Driver will host.

After releasing her album Sweetener and getting engaged to SNL star Pete Davidson, Grande’s ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died from an overdose. This week, she’s shared melancholy messages on Twitter: “I’m so tired pls. … ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it.”